South Carolina has spent millions of dollars trying to improve education. All kinds of smart people come up with solutions that just do not work. South Carolina is still near the bottom of the list nationally.
Teachers aren’t to blame. They have a tough job working with children from diverse backgrounds. Children from poor areas tend to fall behind the more affluent, the more motivated. How do you make a child learn when they don’t want to? Those children get suspended or end up in a gang.
My suggestion is to offer incentives to students to get better grades and learn skills needed in the workforce. Failing students could be given cash for every A, B or C.
South Carolinians can find the money for a program like this if they are serious about improving education. Money is the incentive to fix this problem. Nothing else has worked. No more school graduates unprepared for the workforce.
Ron Rowland
