Recently a friend posted on Facebook a bulletin produced by Madison Avenue Baptist Church. It read, “Rather than a wall, America needs to build a giant mirror to reflect on what we’ve become.” This is problematic and just plain wrong for a number of reasons.
To begin with, there is a presupposition that America and its government are taken together as a whole, as one unit. Not at all. I have been in the military and it was for my country — the American people, our freedom and our Constitution — that I fought, not this poor excuse of a government. Beginning around 1913 just about everything this government has touched has turned to ... not gold.
Secondly, I would point out to my friend — and the church — that among all the nations, it has been America that came to the rescue of other nations, friend as well as foe.
We have shared our wealth. We have shed our blood. We have given freely of our knowledge. By a large margin, America is the most generous and selfless nation on the planet.
On the wall: The effectiveness of such devices has been well proven. Examples include the Great Wall of China; a recent wall in Israel that has seriously reduced terrorist attacks; and the wall around Vatican City.
National sovereignty is critical to all nations, and walls have played a major part.
The left opposes it. That alone tells you it is critical. Nations that have failed to protect their borders have paid a dear price.
Back to the mirror. A few years ago the incomparable Michael Jackson released the song, “The Man in the Mirror.” In that work he offered as good advice as I’ve ever heard. “I’m looking at the man in the mirror; I’m asking him to change his ways, if you want to make the world a better place, take a look at yourself and then make a change.”
Dick Whitfield
Salt Wind Way
Mount Pleasant