After reading the Jan. 8 editorial, “Border wall not worth shutdown damage,” I’m writing to counter that opinion. I prefer to learn from those who are working on the southern border whose main focus is the safety of the American people.
Mark Morgan was the former border patrol chief under President Barack Obama. On a cable network, he stated that a border wall was essential to ensure that dangerous illegal immigrants do not get through the porous border areas.
The acting border patrol chief under President Donald Trump, Carla Provost, is also a proponent of building a wall. She has been working as a border patrol agent since 1995.
I’ve also listened to numerous other men and women who work to keep the border safe, and they all agree a wall is needed. Before Trump became our president, most Democrats believed in building a wall.
The No. 1 priority for a president is to protect citizens from harm. I prefer to listen to the experts, instead of siding with wealthy politicians whose main goal is to see this president fail.
Carole Zaloumis
Royal Assembly Drive
Charleston