In his March 3 op-ed, Sen. Tim Scott argued that President Donald Trump had the right to declare a national security emergency in order to secure our borders. The senator is correct that protecting the homeland is the primary obligation of any president, and that the situation on the border is certainly a humanitarian crisis. But is it a national security emergency? And is the president’s declaration constitutional?
President Trump argues that the situation on our southern border is our primary national security challenge? The president’s national security team doesn’t seem to agree. Our national security strategy lists a number of pressing threats, including from Russia and China, terrorists, computer hackers and nuclear proliferation. Border security is mentioned in one short paragraph. Similar documents published by other security agencies (Defense, State and CIA) concur with this assessment.
In June 1952 amid the Korean War, President Harry Truman issued an executive order to prevent Youngstown Steel workers from striking because it jeopardized national defense. The Supreme Court disagreed, ruling that the president did not have the authority to seize steel mills without congressional authorization.
More recently, Republicans railed against President Barack Obama’s executive orders on immigration, arguing that he did not have the power to usurp Congress’ constitutional authority.
Republican Sen. Rand Paul warns that President Trump’s “extra-constitutional” declaration would set a dangerous precedent that could be used (or abused) by future presidents. What if, for example, a future Democratic president declared climate change or gun violence a threat to national security? Republicans beware: You might get what you ask for.
