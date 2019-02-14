I just watched an argument on border security and how we need legislation to protect jobs in America. Whose jobs would they be protecting with a wall?
Are there computer engineers, nurses, teachers or health care workers trying to cross the border? The people trying to sneak in will pick crops in unbearable heat, install roofs, and do any manual labor that a majority of Americans on welfare refuse to do.
Does that hit a nerve? Good. We need more of them stimulated in our current rhetoric on television.
Robert Lane
Knottingham Drive
Goose Creek