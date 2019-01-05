A recent letter writer who indicated that the president and the Border Patrol “bear no guilt” for the death of two children who died in U.S. custody has an issue with logic. The writer, a physician, wrote that “every day children die with the best of medical care.”
So that excuses having the worst of medical care available to those seeking asylum? The Border Patrol has complained about the lack of resources to contend with their needs.
Furthermore, the writer implies that it’s the parents’ fault for making the dangerous journey. “Children should not be subjected to wandering in the desert without food, water and rest.” Should children be subjected to violence, sexual abuse and murder in the countries they flee? Instead of offering solutions, the writer chooses to play the blame game. That is not good medicine in any culture.
Elaine Tanay
Scalybark Road
Summerville