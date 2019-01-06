I’d like to suggest the following solution to the immigration crisis on our border. First, grant these immigrants official “refugee” status, since it’s clear they are being displaced by intolerable humanitarian conditions in their native countries.
Next, carve out an area of land, possibly shared by the United States and Mexico, for them and their families to live. Mandate a U.N. agency to administer to their educational, vocational, health care, social service, infrastructure and other needs.
Perhaps at some point they can become an independent state or even a new country. Those details can be worked out at a later date.
Eileen Chepenik
Buckingham Drive
Charleston