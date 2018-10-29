People generally do not like change. They prefer the comfort of home and country, even in the worst of situations.
The sole reason that people will leave their country with no idea of the outcome is because life in their country has become intolerable.
The people in the caravan who make it to our border should not be met by armed forces. They should instead be met by an army of lawyers, judges and processors. Anyone who risks their life and their children’s lives to get here deserves a chance, not a gun.
Barbara Measter
The Bent Twig
Johns Island