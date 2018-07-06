I thoroughly enjoyed the media’s coverage of the “spontaneous” demonstrations “for the children” and against ICE. But one AP article said many of the demonstrators were “seasoned” from past anti-Trump rallies, which began when the beloved Hillary lost. Now, the leftists and anarchists simply find new excuses to “demonstrate” and protest.
Getting rid of ICE makes as much sense as getting rid of ice cubes. What the media does not tell us is that an overwhelming majority have indicated in polls that they do not want open borders nor do they support illegal immigration. The media also do not refer to those who have crossed the border illegally as “illegal.” It doesn’t fit their narrative or that of their friends in the Democrat party.
All this nonsense was simply a continuation of the effort to convince us that these demonstrators reflect a majority opinion. Utter baloney.
Bill Hausler
Out of Bounds Drive
Summerville