Border control evokes strong emotions. I know because I have taught a class on immigration to more than 300 Citadel students over the last seven years. The course fills up in the blink of an eye, even though the effects of immigration policy are felt less keenly in this region than in others with larger Latino populations.
Historian John Higham, in his canonical studies of Americans’ reactions to immigrants, noted that this issue arouses the “passions” and “concerns” of Americans at irregular intervals.
I have spent 22 years studying Latin America, and I helped bring the president of the Mexican Council on Foreign Relations and another immigration expert to Charleston to talk on this topic because I think that public engagement and the free exchange of ideas on immigration is especially important.
A Feb. 24 letter to the editor quoted numbers on apprehensions at the U.S./Mexico border that are mostly accurate, but they need some context. Even though they are an imperfect measure, apprehensions at the U.S./Mexico border are the best approximate measure of illegal border crossings and, images of caravans notwithstanding, 2018 apprehensions were down to about 400,000 from a peak of 1.6 million in 2000. There was a low of 330,000 in 2011 after the full effects of the Great Recession were felt in the U.S. economy.
The letter, in fact, compared apples to oranges because since 2014, the Trump administration has combined “inadmissibles” with “apprehensions” in its reporting. An “inadmissible” is someone who has presented themselves at a U.S. port of entry and been deemed ineligible to enter by Customs and Border Protection. An “apprehension” is a person caught while trying to enter the United States illegally between ports of entry. There’s a big difference. Adjusted down for apprehensions only, the number for January 2019 is more like 44,000, not the 58,000 quoted. Based on the revised number, 2019 apprehensions might hit 520,000. That’s still well below 1.6 million in 2000, but trending upward from the previous year.
The number of illegal migrants in the country is another meaningful metric. According to the authoritative Pew Research Center, there were about 10.7 million illegal migrants in the United States in 2016. This was up from about 3.2 million from 1986 when Congress passed the Simpson-Rodino Immigration Reform and Control Act and down from an all-time high of 12.2 million in 2007. About half of today’s 10.7 million illegal migrants are from Mexico, and Mexico’s share of illegal migration is trending downward. Only about 41 percent of the 3.2 million people eligible for amnesty as part of IRCA had achieved U.S. citizenship by 2009.
In terms of hard data, this is the tip of the iceberg, and I appreciate the patriotism that the letter writer shows by using data in public debate on immigration policy.
Data have the extraordinary power to immunize an informed citizenry against fantastical notions based on televised images, and this is how knowledgeable dissemination of verifiable information protects our democracy.
Brian Norris, Ph.D.
Assistant Professor
Criminal Justice Department
The Citadel
