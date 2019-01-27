I was appalled to read “Under foot: Once ubiquitous boot scraper now mainly a historic home adornment” (Home & Real Estate, Jan. 20).
Surely you know that many of those boot scrapers were made during the Jim Crow era and are therefore symbols of white supremacy racism.
I read the op-ed by Robert R. Macdonald, “How history shapes Charleston’s landscape of memory” (Jan. 2), in which Mr. Macdonald states that our Confederate monuments “could rightfully be called Jim Crow monuments because their creation coincided with the restoration of white supremacy.”
That surprised me because none of the monuments say anything about white supremacy. All they talk about are valor and war dead in a war in which somewhere between 650,000 and 850,000 Americans were killed and over a million were wounded. South Carolina supplied about 60,000 Confederate soldiers to Southern armies, and nearly 20,000 died with about 20,000 more reports of soldiers wounded.
That’s why monuments went up in the North and South. Both sides honoring war dead is what brought our country back together.
Regardless, the main issue today is those racist boot scrapers. They shouldn’t be removed, but we should denounce Jim Crow and where it started.
Let’s consult distinguished historian C. Vann Woodward who wrote a famous book, “The Strange Career of Jim Crow.” He writes: “One of the strangest things about the career of Jim Crow was that the system was born in the North and reached an advanced age before moving South in force.”
Gene Kizer Jr.
Howle Avenue
Charleston