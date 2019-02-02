A recent letter to the editor suggested appropriate changes to the public school curriculum, including subject matter in the areas of “social skills, ethics and etiquette.”
The writer was troubled because he knew of no one book suited for all age groups and challenged educators to develop such a text. I contend the book was and still is available.
However, on June 17, 1963, the Supreme Court declared “reading of the Bible and prayer in public schools” to be unconstitutional.
It has been 56 years since that landmark decision and things certainly have changed. It might be time to ask ourselves: “How’s that working out?”
Melvin H. Ezell Jr.
Nuffield Road
Charleston