Instead of another futile and constitutionally fraught attempt to censor yet one more book, how about this? The Fraternal Order of Police could reach out to the teachers at Wando High, and the teachers at Wando to the critics at the FOP, and put together a study plan for FOP members and the students and teachers who read “The Hate U Give.”
Set up a time and a format so that the three groups actually read the book, then talk through how it does or does not reflect their own perceptions. Who knows? They may even get the author to participate if they ask nicely. Maybe the book has spurred a similar dialogue in other places.
Whether “The Hate U Give” ever reaches the literary importance of the other censored books won’t be determined by what happens at Wando High School or with the local FOP. However, it will be true that the students and teachers will remember any attempt to restrict access to and the discussion of a recognized piece of literature. What the readers might remember more is a constructive dialogue with the book’s critics and how two apparently contradictory viewpoints could actually be used to find commonality.
I graduated from high school 50 years ago. What I recall most vividly is the decision by a North Carolina English teacher to prohibit reading anything by a particular (and mainstream) philosopher. An 18-year-old’s feeling of being told, “No, you can’t read that,” has far outlived any recollection of that philosopher’s views. The censor remains in my mind after all these years as timid, parochial and reactionary, and a stultifying character who acted in direct contradiction to her role as an instructor and mentor in a young mind’s learning process.
Censorship in place of discussion neither protects nor makes America great. It calcifies it.
Jeffrey Johnston
Ballast Point
Mount Pleasant