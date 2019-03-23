As we heard about the tragedy at two mosques in New Zealand, our hearts were broken. We mourn the senseless loss of innocent lives and pray for the speedy and full recovery of those wounded in this violent act of hatred. Houses of worship should be safe spaces for all faiths, and an attack on one is an attack on us all.
Only a few months ago, Jewish worshipers at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh were murdered by a man who hated Jews. All of Charleston, including our friends at the Central Mosque, rallied behind our Jewish community with friendship and support.
Today we offer our friendship and support to our Muslim neighbors. Along with all of our local rabbis, we have reached out to Imam Shamu Shamudeen of the Central Mosque offering our condolences, support and solidarity.
We commit to continuing our mission to strengthen our bonds with all communities targeted by hate. Love and solidarity are a far more powerful force than hatred. Terrorist attacks like the one in New Zealand will only serve to bring us together rather than drive us apart, despite the actions of those motivated by hate.
May this Shabbat be one of peace for all people.
Ilene Turbow
Chair
Charleston Jewish Federation Jewish Community Relations Committee
Croghan Spur
Charleston
This letter was also signed by: Eileen Chepenik, president, Charleston Jewish Federation, and Judi Corsaro, CEO ,Charleston Jewish Federation.