I am not sure why Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson feel the need to jump into what is being wrongly described as a labor dispute at Boeing. They say the flight-line workers’ decision to join a union is a threat to the state’s economy. I see it differently; I see their intervention as a waste of my tax dollars.
Robert Kittle, a spokesman for Wilson, said the office supports “the right to work,” which prohibits union membership as a condition of employment. The law was passed to restrict the capacity of unions to bargain for workers in a workplace where a majority of the workers vote for a collective voice through union representation.
In “right to work” states, wages are lower, worksites are not as safe and fewer workers have health care and pensions. Right to work states with low wages means there is less tax revenue to do the things that Gov. McMaster should be doing, like fixing our roads and bridges, and paying our teachers and first responders better. The working class is not as strong in states with right to work laws. Gov. McMaster calls the IAM presence “about as welcome as a CAT 5 hurricane,” which is strange, because if we had a CAT 5 hurricane he would love to have the entire local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers fix the lines here in our community. McMaster works at a Statehouse that has union painters, gets his mail from union members, probably has union phone lines and has UPS union members deliver packages.
I am sure he watches TV and goes to movies, both of which are highly unionized, and goes to pro football games to watch union members play. He is proud of our ports that have union members out there.
Years ago when I went to AFL-CIO conventions, Gov. Mc Master came and spoke at them and liked being with union members. He used to ask for our support but now demonizes us. What happened?
Gov. McMaster and the attorney general need to do the jobs they are paid to do, not use taxpayer dollars, especially the tax dollars those good union jobs produce, to fight against working people who chose to use their rights to belong to a union.
Erin McKee
President
SC AFL-CIO
