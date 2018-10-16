In his first ad, Joe Cunningham said he was a construction attorney, an ocean engineer and a new dad. What he did not say is he is a Democrat.
Cunningham is trying to blur the line between Democrats and Republicans. But make no mistake, he will vote the Democratic line dictated by Rep. Nancy Pelosi. She rules with an iron fist, and it will not matter what is best for South Carolina.
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and many other Democrats have backed Cunningham. Booker is an extreme liberal whose values do not match with South Carolinians. Cunningham would have us believe he is for South Carolina. I think we deserve better than a “blur the lines” and “fool the people” type of politician. Let’s don’t add another one to the mess.
Sallie Ramos
Dunbury Drive
Summerville