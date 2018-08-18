I was pleased to see the letter recommending a “do it ourselves” alternative to the expensive Blue Zones project. I attended two of the initial meetings and felt the project was akin to George Orwell’s “Big Brother.”
I don’t like the one-size-fits-all concept.
Education about health and wellness, as the city has done in the past, is desirable, and with community awareness and cooperation between city and county entities, I believe many of the same goals could be accomplished, as stated in an Aug. 16 letter to the editor.
Janice Harman
Marvin Aveue
Charleston