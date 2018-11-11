By the light of a Post and Courier columnist, I learned on the morning after the election that I am among low-information voters who unaccountably vote against their self-interest.
It appears that I am also one who believes propaganda and might vote for a goofball governor or a nutty senator if I lived somewhere else.
Later in the day, I learned that the blue wave did finally wash up a mature, adult Congress person on 1st District shores and felt relief on behalf of those hacks who hold citizens like me in such contempt.
E.H. West
W. Richardson Avenue
Summerville