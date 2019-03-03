While traveling north on Clements Ferry Road Tuesday evening, my daughter and I witnessed part of the response to the shootout in Huger. Several police cars from multiple jurisdictions overtook us on I-526 en route to Clements Ferry and we moved over to let them pass.
Once on Clements Ferry, we found ourselves in typical afternoon bumper-to-bumper traffic (in both directions). Things became a little more tense.
Another law enforcement unit had exited I-526 behind us and was headed toward Huger. Rather than waiting for anyone to pull over, he swung into the center turn lane and sped north with traffic stopped on both sides.
I understand this was a terrible situation and that as much backup as could be mustered was needed, but I saw this as dangerous. Vehicles these days are virtually soundproof, and often I don’t hear emergency vehicles until they are near. Had anyone pulled into the turn lane, the officer would have had nowhere to go.
There are multiple day care facilities and pre-schools along that road, and the result could have been disastrous. There were many responders already ahead of the officer. In my opinion, he should have allowed us to move over or proceeded much slower. He covered over four miles in this fashion.
A safety vehicle’s flashing lights should not give its driver a “right” to violate traffic rules but instead serve to alert other drivers.
David Carroll
Stonehenge Drive
Hanahan