Defeated congressional candidate Katie Arrington tried riding the coattails of President Donald Trump. She was not much more than a proxy for the president in her pursuit. She even based much of her battle against Mark Sanford on her support of the president and his antagonism toward Trump.
And yet she lamented Sanford’s unwillingness to fall on his sword for her as what led to Joe Cunningham’s ultimate victory.
If Sanford stayed true to his own sensibilities and opposed the vitriol coming from the White House over the last two years, why on earth would she think he would suddenly condone it by endorsing her?
To borrow from NHL great Wayne Gretzky, Cunningham is skating to where the puck is heading: finding common ground, taking a collaborative approach and getting practical things accomplished, scoring goals.
Arrington was on the ice, too, but she was more interested in taking off her gloves and fighting. The time was right for electing someone more interested in scoring goals.
