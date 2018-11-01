Folks are riled up that our president wants to end birthright citizenship. They say it is unconstitutional, given our 14th Amendment.
But foreign diplomats who have a child here do not automatically get U.S. citizenship for their child.
Why not? Well, the parents are subject to the jurisdiction of their home country. Read the amendment.
Illegal immigrants also are subject to the jurisdiction of their home country, which is not the USA.
The writers of the amendment specified it was only to apply to those who were forced here in slavery and to nullify the horrid Dred Scott ruling.
Folks are worried that, given the U.S. Supreme Court’s current makeup, the court will have the final say.
Forrest Bonner
Madison Court
Mount Pleasant