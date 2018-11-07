A letter published Nov. 1 stated that President Donald Trump has the power to end birthright citizenship despite the 14th Amendment by contending that illegal immigrants are not subject to the jurisdiction of this country, thus their children should not be granted citizenship.
He states that foreign diplomats who have a child here do not automatically get U.S. citizenship for their child because the parents are subject to the jurisdiction of their home country, and illegal immigrants are subject to the jurisdiction of their home country.
Illegal immigrants are subject to the jurisdiction of their home country but are also subject to the jurisdiction of our country.
Diplomats have been given special status by law. Illegal immigrants have not.
They are not entitled to all the rights and privileges of citizens, but the courts have ruled that anyone living here is entitled to certain rights.
The letter writer says the authors of the amendment specified it was “only to apply to those who were forced here in slavery and to nullify the horrid Dred Scott ruling.” However, the plain language of the amendment states “All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.”
There was a prior Supreme Court case regarding this amendment vis-a-vis the Chinese Exclusion Act, which stated clearly that the amendment does not apply only to people brought here as slaves but to all persons born or naturalized here.
Irving S. Rosenfeld
Simpkins Street
James island