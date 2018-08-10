Charlestonians may have been surprised to see Bird electric scooters around town last Sunday, but let’s hope they return soon from their forced migration off the peninsula. Birds would make a fun and safe addition to the city’s transportation system.
If Charleston officials can get over their annoyance at Bird for showing up unannounced, they will realize that the scooters are safe, efficient for covering short distances, non-polluting and, most of all, incredibly fun. Having ridden them in Atlanta and Los Angeles, I cannot recommend them highly enough for cruising around Hampton Park or for just getting around. Especially in the heat of summer,
Birds would be a perfect way to get from MUSC to Upper King Street, for example, without clogging narrow downtown streets with more cars or leaving pedestrians dripping with sweat.
The argument against Birds is that they can be left anywhere instead of in docks like Holy Spokes bikes. The solution is simple: no-fly zones. Bird app users know that red shading on the map means Birds are not permitted in that area. Charleston could designate certain parts of the city as no-go for Birds and allow residents to responsibly ride the scooters elsewhere.
Charleston, don’t clip the wings of these Birds. I have my fingers crossed the company and the city can come to some agreement to allow the scooters on our streets.
Gabe Starosta
Conservancy Lane
Charleston