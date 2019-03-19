A few days ago the country lost a true giant. Most people today probably aren’t old enough to remember him. I’ve seen barely a wisp of his passing in the mass media.
Birch Bayh was a man of courage and vision. He was the last of a group, including Democrats and Republicans, that dared to oppose a sitting president over the country’s involvement in what nearly all now recognize was an immoral war.
But Bayh’s lasting legacy will be his authorship of Title IX, the monumental 1972 legislation that paved the way for equal opportunity for women.
Sadly, many professional women owe a debt of gratitude to a person of whom they know nothing, as do little girls on soccer fields all across America.
Why are there no longer people of conscience and vision in public service like Birch Bayh? Today, we have politicians whose only goal seems to be to maintain their office by further enriching the wealthy and meeting the legislative whims of corporate and moneyed interests.
Is it a coincidence that the meteoric increase in lobbyist spending and the Citizens United court ruling have all but led to the extinction, at least in public life, of people like Birch Bayh?
Rich Bennett
Fernandina Street
Mount Pleasant