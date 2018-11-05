I would like to respond to your Nov. 1 online article "Charleston area deadly for cyclists and pedestrians, but change is at the mercy of SCDOT." I live exactly 1.2 miles from my job. I would love to walk to and from work, but I've found it is just too dangerous to cross Savannah Highway, even at the crosswalk.
I don't think it has anything to do with the fact that the SCDOT is lacking in their duties to protect people. I don't see how widening roads is going to help. The fact is that the drivers hold all the responsibility. Drivers seem rushed to get where they're going and don't want to drive the speed limit. At the same time, many people are constantly checking their phones.
Bike lanes really don't help when people are speeding and reading their phone. I would not be caught dead using a bike lane (pun intended). Because of this, I feel it is the police department's duty to regulate speed limits. And, I don't mean a single police car hiding behind a bush. That police car might catch one speeder, but because he or she is busy writing the ticket, all the other speeders get away. I suggest that police cars sit in plain sight and that would be a great deterrent against speeding and/or cell phone usage. It has been proven that speed kills, and we should do what is necessary to make citizens obey speed limits.
Leisa Lawrence
Savannah Highway
Charleston