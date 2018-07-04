To those who don’t know, Bibi is Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel. His dinghy is Donald J. Trump, president of the United States. I say that because anytime Bibi talks, Trump listens, and anytime Bibi demands something, Trump delivers. The latest example is Trump moving the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. The question is how is this going to affect America? I’ll tell you:
Muslims got more angry at and hostile toward Americans than ever before. I am afraid that they may find a way to take revenge.
Also, about a month ago, 93 Palestinians died and thousands were injured protesting the embassy move. Among the dead was a baby girl. When I saw the grieving father carrying her body, I almost cried. I wonder if Bibi and his dinghy saw this bloodshed on TV.
The following is the last sentence in my letter to the editor in the Jan. 16, 2017 Post and Courier under the headline, “Bibi’s bad attitude”: Unfortunately after Jan. 20 when the ignorant-about-foreign-policy Donald Trump, who never held a political position even as a city clerk, takes over, Bibi will get everything he wants and more, and the turmoil and bloodshed will continue. I am not a politician or prophet, just an ordinary citizen with common sense who loves my adopted country more than any other country in the world. Now, if you believe Sen. Lindsey Graham that he and President Trump are working hard for a better world, God help us all.
G.A. Monocrusos
Savannah Highway
Charleston