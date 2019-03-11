I agree that widening I-526 is a symptomatic solution that will lead to more congestion. The overall answer to our daily traffic entanglement far exceeds Charleston County residents taking road trips.
There are two glaring challenges that need addressing:
We need a minimum of two more bridges. When one bridge belches, the other regurgitates, creating traffic nightmares. One new bridge needs to bypass Mount Pleasant altogether.
We also need a better way of getting traffic on and off of I-26 and I-526. For example, I-26 at Ashley Phosphate Road has ramps that appear to be designed for Conestoga wagons, not vehicles traveling above the speed limit. There are a minimum of four stoplight-controlled intersections within about a quarter-mile of I-26, backing up traffic in both directions. It takes three light changes to get on or off the freeway. There are similar problems at other interchanges.
As to the I-526 and Long Point Road interchange, we have one eastbound offramp serving commuter traffic as well as truck and container traffic for one of the busiest ports in the country. One hiccup at the port and traffic backs up to the bridge, with the shoulder becoming an exit lane. Why not a “truck only” flyover lane that goes directly to the terminal?
More examples of highway re-engineering could follow, but one gets the idea. I’m not a highway engineer but a daily commuter for 13.5 years.
Perhaps the highway engineers should try my approach — commuting.
Rick Lussier
Flyaway Road
Mount Pleasant