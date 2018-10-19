Allow me to make some observations regarding the Oct. 16 front-page story about trying to unclog I-26.
Prior to moving to the area and buying property for our new home, my wife and I traveled more than 16,000 miles across the United States and western Canada for more than a year in our motor home with a car in tow. It was with considerable interest that we observed how driving habits varied by region. In the congested Northeast and on the West Coast, drivers are quite aggressive and will rarely yield to another motorist.
By comparison, my wife and I have noticed that Charleston-area drivers will often give other drivers a break, even when the roads are jammed, by stopping to allow someone to enter a busy road from a driveway or side street or to make a left turn.
My wife and I have noted a terrible motorist habit that we believe adds to road congestion and accident rates. Many drivers here stay in the left lane of a multilane road even when not passing, causing faster drivers to pass them on the right. Even worse, they’ll pull abreast of a vehicle in the right lane, match its speed instead of passing and essentially cause a rolling roadblock for miles. Such driving is illegal, according to South Carolina law, and it’s dangerous, but it is apparently not being enforced.
I would suggest that if motorists in this area make a point of driving in the right lanes except when passing or making a left exit, thereby demonstrating the same courtesy they show in other ways, it would help reduce accident rates and some of the congestion.
Lewis A. Edge Jr.
Savannah Highway
Johns Island