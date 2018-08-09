SCE&G has charged us more than $7,500 each over 10 years for the now-abandoned reactor project. Now Dominion Energy wants to continue charging for it.
The state of South Carolina should:
merge Santee Cooper into SCANA;
become the controlling stockholder;
replace both boards and the top executives;
issue common stock shares to customers equal to the charges collected;
pay unsecured creditors in stock or cash;
have SCANA sell stock to raise cash to pay off its debts;
eliminate cash dividends and have SCANA pay future dividends in shares of stock;
eventually sell its controlling interest in SCANA in a series of registered secondary offerings.
At that point, an enlightened SCANA could start a diversified power-generation strategy emphasizing solar and wind.
Mary Ann Burtt
Carleton Burtt
Paul Street
Walterboro