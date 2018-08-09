SCE&G has charged us more than $7,500 each over 10 years for the now-abandoned reactor project. Now Dominion Energy wants to continue charging for it.

The state of South Carolina should:

merge Santee Cooper into SCANA;

become the controlling stockholder;

replace both boards and the top executives;

issue common stock shares to customers equal to the charges collected;

pay unsecured creditors in stock or cash;

have SCANA sell stock to raise cash to pay off its debts;

eliminate cash dividends and have SCANA pay future dividends in shares of stock;

eventually sell its controlling interest in SCANA in a series of registered secondary offerings.

At that point, an enlightened SCANA could start a diversified power-generation strategy emphasizing solar and wind.

Mary Ann Burtt

Carleton Burtt

Paul Street

Walterboro