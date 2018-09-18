We need a real, long-term evacuation plan for the residents of coastal South Carolina. The state simply cannot shut down for a week waiting on a storm without its citizens suffering major emotional and financial stress.
The TV hype around Florence was incredible, and the more channels like the Weather Channel hype these storms, the more money they make in advertising revenue. Unfortunately, their gain is at the expense of South Carolina.
Let’s put together a realistic plan because I’m afraid another mandatory evacuation may fall on deaf ears.
Russell Guerard
South Battery
Charleston