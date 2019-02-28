The article purporting to declare the best local high school basketball players is indeed a nice tribute to the fine student-athletes recognized. Yet it is an unintended disservice to a plethora of former outstanding hoopsters.
It is akin to the legendary attorney who only researched reach chain of title based on the highest book he could reach while standing on a ladder in the old courthouse.
Art Shell, for instance, became an NFL Hall of Fame player and helped win a basketball championship for Bonds-Wilson High School. The trophy is now displayed at Academic Magnet High School. Another trophy in that room is for our 1974 state championship.
The fact that the starting five may not have played college ball at a lesser-known college should not serve as disqualification. Joe Nix starred as our center and played at the college now known as CSU. Larry Dash ran the point as a ninth-grader. Personally, I rank him as the best local point guard.
How about stars of all ethnicities playing during the segregation era and who were never given a chance to prove their skill against the best during their playing days? Respectfully, I would take Nix, Dash, Richie Green, Roy Grant, Donald Sanders and Jerome Ladson any day. And McLeever at Garrett and Dickerson at Middleton.
They dominated not only high school gyms but playground hoops against all players. Your readers will undoubtedly recall others deserving at least a mention upon full review.
James Turner
Confederate Circle
Charleston