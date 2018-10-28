Before I visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., I could not imagine how a simple granite wall with names inscribed on it could be worthy of what those soldiers gave to the nation. But I left that monument filled with deep emotions that surprised and humbled me.
I have no doubt the proposed Medal of Honor Museum will project a similar power and significance for me and most others, and I have no doubt that Patriots Point is exactly the right place for the museum to be built.
Patriots Point sets the tone for Americans and all visitors to begin to appreciate what our service men and women experience every day in service to our nation. At Patriots Point, the museum would commemorate the best of the best and add a bold exclamation point to that appreciation.
The town of Mount Pleasant was highly honored to be the chosen location for the Medal of Honor Museum. I cannot believe that the people and voters in Mount Pleasant would allow the overblown egos of a handful of politicians to deny them this honor and privilege.
Build it at Patriots Point.
Terry Ryan
Captiva Row
Charleston