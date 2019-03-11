Recently we have seen the best of times and the worst of times in America. The Trump administration has been engaged in a frenzy of activity on the biggest issues on the world stage.
President Donald Trump traveled to Hanoi for Round 2 of a potential nuclear agreement with North Korea. Vice President Mike Pence was in Colombia, meeting with Venezuela’s properly elected head of state with a view toward toppling a South American despot bent on destroying a once prosperous country with even more socialism.
At the same time, high-level administration officials were seeking to finalize a trade deal with China, and others were in Afghanistan negotiating a peace agreement with the Taliban. Whether these initiatives are ultimately successful or not, their mere attempt reflects the best instincts of American government.
And then we have the contributions the Democratic resistance has brought.
Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, and his merry band of pranksters introduced us to Michael Cohen, whose sole function was to remind us of Stormy Daniels whose 15 minutes of fame passed a long time ago, and to embarrass and humiliate President Trump while he was in Hanoi trying to make the world safe from a nuclear threat.
It was the lowest America had fallen since the Brett Kavanaugh hearings, and most certainly the worst of times.
