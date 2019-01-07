I read the Dec. 26 editorial regarding a proposed barging operation. The emphasis was on the cost of adding additional berths and dredging costs to build a barge facility at both the Wanda and Hugh Leatherman terminals. I believe there may be other options.
At the former Navy base, there are existing piers at 700-feet plus with both crane and rail tracks that are about 1,200 feet from the proposed ICTF (Intermodal Container Transfer Facility). This would potentially cover the Leatherman end for rail containers, both import and export. I would also suggest a barge crane that could be positioned at the Wando terminal to load barges.
If 250-300 feet of current dock space could be made available a barge crane might work. If container cranes are available, they could be used to load and unload barges. In any case, there are options to consider. Existing infrastructure can be used to benefit us all.
Lee Fleming
Appling Drive
Mount Pleasant