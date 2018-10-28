A recent letter writer suggested that we should overlook our president’s sometimes “rough around the edges” behavior because our country is prospering.
I am sorry, but bad behavior should never be acceptable and is especially unacceptable in someone in a leadership position. How do teachers and parents teach children that bullying and making fun of others is not acceptable when our country’s leader publicly engages almost daily in this type of behavior?
The president frequently insults more than half the country’s population in his references to women. I assume the letter writer has had at least one woman in his life, his mother. But most of us have many women in our lives: mothers, sisters, daughters, spouses. And these women do not want to be publicly demeaned by the leader of our country. The men in their lives should not tolerate Donald Trump’s bad behavior toward women either.
Yes, our country is prospering, but primarily for the wealthy and at the expense of a huge deficit increase and a lack of concern for the environment. Our children and grandchildren will need to reconcile the debt accumulated to support our prosperity, as well as the impact of global warming.
Bad behavior is inexcusable, and I continue to be amazed that women and men in this country tolerate it.
Chris Strobel
Middle Dam Court
Johns Island