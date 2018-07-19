The history of beach management on Folly Beach is complicated. However, the objective reality on the ground is simple. Each oceanfront home on Folly Beach was built in full compliance with state and local regulations and is located behind the renourishment line. No houses are built on renourished beach, and no homeowners were allowed to violate zoning codes in effect at the time of construction.
The discussion that needs to be held now is not to re-argue the merits of legal, fully compliant regulation that happened in the past. Instead, the focus must be on deciding what changes need to be made to the regulations for development moving forward.
We are happy that The Post and Courier is helping to draw attention to this extraordinarily important discussion. There are many critics of current regulations and we encourage them all to participate in our efforts to review and change, where necessary, the rules for developing waterfront property on Folly Beach.
We are confident that citizen input, a review of best practices and consultation with outside agencies will ensure that the current moratorium results in the best outcome possible.
While we are exempt from the setbacks and regulations of the State Beachfront Management Act, we want to be a model for local communities on beach management.
Our goal is a set of enforceable, equitable and proactive ordinances to address the management issues called out in the city’s 2017 Sea Level Change Adaptation Report, the 2015 Comprehensive Plan, and the 2015 Local Comprehensive Beach Management Plan.
These plans, as well as meeting schedules and presentations, are available online on the city’s website. We encourage everyone who has a stake in this issue to attend and contribute to this effort.
Tim Goodwin
Mayor
City of Folly Beach
Center Street
Folly Beach