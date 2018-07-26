Deceptive activities and the focus on minutiae could spell disaster for our country. If I were charged with defending the United States against Russian or Chinese aggression, I would try to think as they would.
The actions of both of these superpowers is somewhat suspect. The Russian takeover of Crimea is reminiscent of the Nazis’ move into the Rhineland. Russia rationalized it in the same manner as the Nazis did — the population speaks the language.
The Maginot Line was supposed to protect France from an invasion by Germany, and Germany was prohibited from using armaments in the area by the League of Nations as a consequence of its actions in World War I. A fat lot of good that did.
At the same time, Hitler said, “We have no more designs on the rest of Europe.” The British leadership believed him, and Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain came back to England with his infamous appeasement paper suggesting “peace in our times.”
Eighty million people, including 6 million Jews, Romas, the disabled and gays, were killed.
Russia suffered the highest casualties in the war with 28 million killed. China was second with 20 million dead. Let’s not dismiss China’s foray into the South China Sea, claiming territory as its own.
If Russia and China get away with these moves, we will be in for much bigger and costlier adventures by them in the near future. It doesn’t matter if one is on the left or the right. We had better speak with one voice against these potentially destructive activities.
Ian Kay
Wingo Way
Mount Pleasant