I love my country. I believe political extremism is going to destroy it sooner or later. I hear harsh rhetoric from Republicans and Democrats. Anger, righteous anger, is exciting, but it can be destructive if it is not used to fuel productive rather than destructive acts.
All sides must calm down and return to civil discourse. You don’t have to agree on all points, but surely there is some common ground that can begin to unite us.
We can start there. If the goal of any group or party is disunity, then I believe those of us who truly love America should abandon them to self-destruction.
Ann Felder
Gilmore Avenue
Holly Hill