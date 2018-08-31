I read with interest Brian Hicks’ Aug. 26 column. Katie Arrington has proven how pro-Trump she is. She couldn’t resist clinging to the horrendous murder of a college student in Iowa. An illegal immigrant has been charged.
Now think of all the shootings in schools, movies, computer game conventions, etc.
How many immigrants committed those crimes? Zero. It’s zero. It’s white men who are committing most of these bone-chilling murders. So why aren’t we screaming about that?
The reason, of course, is because of our ethnocentric lie that only white men are intelligent, honorable, brave, righteous and peace loving.
What I want is someone to be truthful about what is going on. Don’t cherry-pick. It only makes you look ugly.
Amelia Crosby
Clayton Drive
Charleston