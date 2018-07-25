I loved Norris Burkes’ July 22 column, “The games of woulda-coulda-shoulda.” We are probably about the same age as he and his wife. I guess the old saying — stop and smell the roses — applies. It’s being thankful for all the gifts you accumulate in life, not just the material things but your actual physical life.
We are downsizing, and letting go of all our “treasures” has been hard. However, when you read and hear about people who have lost loved ones (the duck boat tragedy, a police officer and an innocent bystander shot while drinking coffee on a Sunday morning) in an instant, you have to stop and realize that when we have each other, not much else matters. My only wish is that the generations behind us would learn these lessons sooner than we have.
Stop and say “I love you” to your loved ones and friends and even to those you don’t know (it may be the only beautiful words they’ve heard in a long time). And pray and be thankful more often for all the gifts you do have.
Thank you, Mr. Burkes, for a beautiful reminder.
Lue Cheverie
Hopeman Lane
Mount Pleasant