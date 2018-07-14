The July 8 article on the state’s water supplies addressed the developing issues around groundwater. South Carolina case law has found diversion of groundwater to be an unconstitutional taking. The S.C. Supreme Court has also heard and upheld a claim of trespass for groundwater contamination against a chemical company that is logical and protects human health and the environment.
From a resource management perspective, the state has, by statute, imposed reasonable use restrictions on groundwater use. Prompted by fears of water-level declines and saltwater intrusion in the coastal areas, the General Assembly enacted the Ground Water Use Act of 1969. In 2000, the act was substantially overhauled.
Current permitting procedures include a reasonable use test that considers a wide range of factors including economic values and harm to other users of groundwater resources. This test will be one of the criteria considered by the Department of Health and Environmental Control and the Department of Natural Resources during permit review. It now will also be part of the deliberations of the yet to be formed Water Management Advisory Councils.
It is important that these factors are not skewed to the economic gain of the industrial and agricultural users, but give equal consideration to future regional development and use by residential populations and protection of the environment within the watersheds and basins that these aquifers support.
Rick Dawson
