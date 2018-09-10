A letter writer in the Sept. 1 Post and Courier commented how the death of Mollie Tibbets, the Iowa college student allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant, was being politicized. Here is the fact: Mollie Tibbetts would be alive if we enforced our immigration laws.
The letter writer talked about “cherry picking” stories involving crimes committed by immigrants. The letter writer said most shootings are committed by white men. What about Chicago?
Every time there is a mass shooting, Democrats find the closest TV microphone to talk about a need for more gun control laws, but what happens when crimes are committed by illegal immigrants? Do they find the closest TV microphone and call for new immigration laws or better enforcement of current laws? No, they call for abolishing ICE, the only federal agency that protects us from illegal immigrants.
Someone in the “free and honest media” should ask Democrats why they support illegal immigrants over their own citizens.
Paul Jinks
Omni Boulevard
Mount Pleasant