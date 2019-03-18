New York University president John Sexton once wrote a wonderful book titled, “Baseball is a road to God.” As a priest and lifelong baseball fan, I could not agree more.
Ever since falling in love with my beloved New York Mets, I have found baseball to be an avenue for spiritual refreshment and renewal. Its pacing and rhythms invite me to slow down and live in the moment.
While cheering on childhood idols like Darryl Strawberry, Gary Carter and Keith Hernandez, I have shared hugs and slapped hands with total strangers.
I have experienced a deep connection with fellow fans, dear friends and family members. Baseball’s lengthy season has also reminded me to take the long view and have faith amid the ups and downs of life.
As a character observed in “Field of Dreams”: “The one constant through all the years ... has been baseball ... baseball has marked the time,” amid change and uncertainty, joy and sorrow, victory and defeat.
Religion at its best helps us to do just that: mark time and remain hopeful in times of plenty and in times of adversity.
On the cusp of opening day, I give thanks for the ways baseball continues to teach me about the virtues of faith, hope and love. I give thanks for a new season and the reminder we can always begin again.
See you at the ballpark and Go Mets.
Adam Shoemaker
Society Street
Charleston