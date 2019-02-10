While reading about proposed rule changes for the 2019 Major League Baseball season, one hit me like a wrecking ball: adding the designated hitter rule to National League games.
I hate the DH. Despite growing up in Baltimore and being a lifelong Orioles fan, I have despised the DH since it was begun more than 40 years ago. It cheapens the game, makes it less challenging for managers and, even though it extends the careers of hitters who can no longer play the field, it skews the record books. How many more home runs could Babe Ruth have hit if he were a DH for five more seasons?
If a player can no longer catch a fly ball or field a grounder, then he does not deserve to be on the roster.
When the Expos moved to Washington, D.C., I was delighted because it meant I would have more opportunities to see real baseball as it was meant to be played. Although I now have fewer chances to see the Nats and Orioles in this area, at least I get to see a National League game (i.e., the Braves) virtually anytime I want.
Even though I’m a baseball purist, I am not opposed to change. For example, I like the proposals to have a 20-second pitchclock count and require pitchers to face at least three batters.
One argument in favor of this change is that it makes the two leagues the same. OK, fine, then make the pitchers hit in the AL just like they did before 1973.
Michael Chiarito
