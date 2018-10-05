The Lowcountry’s barrier islands escaped serious damage from Hurricane Florence, but communities in the northeast sector of the state suffered major flooding caused by the torrential rains from the massive, slow-moving storm.
Barrier islands are generally more vulnerable to fast-moving hurricanes with high winds, as was evident from Hurricane Hugo in 1989.
Coastal landforms serve discrete ecological functions but rely on each other to protect and sustain the complex yet fragile fringe along the edge of the ocean. Our barrier islands shelter extensive wetlands from the erosional forces of waves and longshore currents, and the tidal marshes in turn soften the effects of severe storms on Charleston proper and neighboring communities. Of course, barrier islands do more than shield coastal areas from storms. They are home for many of us and are critical to the Lowcountry’s tourist economy.
The Charleston peninsula cannot be fortified in isolation against rising seas and hurricanes. If the barrier islands are decimated, large expanses of salt marsh will quickly disappear and downtown will be even more exposed to the fury of extreme weather.
In a Sept. 27 article in The Post and Courier about planning for flooding and sea level rise, Mark Wilbert, Charleston’s chief resilience officer, was quoted as saying, “The whole coast has to do something. It’s not just the city of Charleston.” Protecting the barrier islands must be an integral part of any plan to improve Charleston’s resilience, including the “Dutch Dialogue” planned for next year.
