I just read that some ballparks are going to ban peanuts because there is a small percentage of people who have allergies to them. I’m sorry for them, really, but why do the rest of us have to suffer because of your allergy?
Baseball and peanuts are an American institution. It’s in our baseball blood.
What’s next? We can’t go into a bar for a beer because someone in there is a recovering alcoholic? We can’t order a cheese plate in a restaurant for fear the person at the next table is lactose intolerant?
Maybe you think I’m overreacting, but look around at what’s been happening. Look at what’s become the “new norm” about much more important issues than this. Then ask yourself, when will you make a stand?
Kim Westberg
Marsh Oak Lane
Johns Island