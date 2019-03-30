Please support S.C. House Bill 4198. On April 26, 2017, our 16-year-old son, Davis Cripe, died after drinking an energy drink. Davis was an amazing kid and strongly against drugs and alcohol because he knew they were dangerous and illegal.
We knew energy drinks were not necessarily healthy, but we had no idea that just one could be lethal. These drinks contain high levels of caffeine and other herbal stimulants. It’s the herbal stimulants that make them different from coffee and other caffeinated drinks. They are made for adults and recommended for sale only to adults by the manufacturers.
Dozens of people have lost their lives. Many deaths go unreported. In 2011, almost 21,000 people visited an emergency room because of energy drinks, but the market for these drinks has continued to grow.
Every major medical organization is against these drinks for adolescents, and other countries have begun to ban them for minors. H. 4198 would ban the sale of energy drinks to anyone under 18. Similar bills are pending in Indiana and Connecticut.
State by state, we must pass new laws to protect our children. Please let your voice be heard. Visit www.schouse.gov and email the members of
the House Medical, Military and Municipal Affairs Committee to let them know you support H. 4198 and want to protect our children.
