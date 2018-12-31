Regarding the article, “Thousands of women leave SC for abortions,” by Lauren Sausser in the Dec. 23 edition:
Rather than consider South Carolina “less than” because of its restrictions on abortion, we should herald the Palmetto State as a friend to life from conception to natural death.
We should be proud that abortions aren’t increasing in South Carolina, as that demonstrates our state’s respect for human life — all life, that of mothers as well as those of their children, the ill, the limited, the “less than” in our society.
Pregnancy is a condition of creation, intended to be followed by nurturing. Pregnancy is not a condition to be treated with death as a remedy. After all, there is a life — a child — involved, who has a beating heart and thinking brain.
Contrary to Ashley Lidow’s opinion that women who want abortions get them, no matter the cost or inconvenience, facts illustrate that when given all the pertinent information, many choose to preserve the lives within them and carry their children to term.
Their stories consistently show that when fully informed about their options, many women turn from abortion and become grateful for their children.
The article describes the possibility of a mother seeking an abortion away from Charleston “to avoid crossing paths with someone she knows,” and “some women may provide false addresses ... .”
Why would someone go to such lengths? Clearly, abortion is shunned, denied and discussion about it avoided.
Dr. Amy Crockett of the S.C. College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists was quoted as saying her patients faced “heartbreaking decisions” when their babies were diagnosed with “fatal” defects. But many of these babies are born without defects and are healthy, normal children.
Jumping to the conclusion that death is the answer to troubling medical tests creates the impression there is no hope for these kids. But that’s not always true. Abortion is not a treatment of any perceived defect.
MUSC’s Heather Woolwine says that S.C. women are “forced” to leave the state to terminate pregnancies if they decide to pursue an abortion beyond 20 weeks of pregnancy because South Carolina won’t accommodate them.
That’s because we respect life.
Should we respect your life? My life? But not a baby’s?
Though not politically correct, presenting data and facts related to babies not aborted would give a better balanced understanding of this complex issue.
Duval Acker
