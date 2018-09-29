The Sept. 23 letter on climate change was based on bad theology. The letter’s premise was that God is sovereign and therefore controls everything, including the weather. The writer completely misses a realistic view of the human condition. God created a good world, and there are natural laws in the good world that are there for our benefit.
For example, gravity helps keep oxygen on the Earth, enabling us to breathe. But if we jump off a 10-story building, gravity will kill us. That is called natural evil. Alongside the sovereignty of God (God is God and we are not) John Calvin placed the “total depravity” of humanity. It sounds awful, but what he meant was that we can only do good by the grace of God, and left to our own designs, humans are capable of making bad decisions that lead to bad things happening.
Thus the challenge of the warming Earth. The evidence is in, and scientists (to my way of thinking science is a gift from the creator) almost universally agree that the activity of humans releasing greenhouse gases into the atmosphere has led to the melting of the poles, the changing of the ocean currents, the warming of the air and thus the increase of water in the atmosphere and the warming of the ocean itself.
All of this has led to an increase in number and intensity of storms. And the storms tend to bring flooding like few of us have ever seen. Next time Charleston, not Wilmington, might be ground zero.
Bad theology leads to bad public policy. We humans must make decisions that will honor the creator by reducing greenhouse gases. We have to move away from fossil fuels.
The Rev. Jim Watkins
