I see the tree butchery is to begin again.
How many times does the power company have to be told not to trim our majestic oaks that provide an overhang of shade for our roads?
We used to have pride in our scenic highways, a gift from our ancestors who planted the saplings knowing that one day they would grow into beautiful archways providing shade to those riding or walking beneath.
These limbs vaulting over the roads are a part of our heritage. As with the newly begun eradication of monuments to the heroes of the Southern cause being pulled down, so begins the eventual pulling down of the overhanging limbs.
We have so many newly built neighborhoods that have been denuded of trees. Along with this destruction comes the digging into the ground to lay wires to eliminate unsightly poles strung with wires. Those poles in established neighborhoods are good enough. The problem is limbs interfere with those wires. Then the butchers roll into the neighborhood.
Those old neighborhoods that give us our living remembrance should be more important. Those unsightly poles should be removed along with those unsightly wires that interfere with the natural growth of our beautiful Southern oaks.
Bury those wires like in newly bared neighborhoods. Our old, established areas should have underground lines.
Support this idea. If the slashing and tearing of limbs continues every few years, those oaks will succumb, and one of the last vestiges of Southern charm will be eliminated by their deaths.
Alfred F. Croucher III
Kell Place
Charleston